Today is July 20

National Moth Week – July 17-25, 2021

In it’s 10th year, this week encourage kids and teens to discover and learn about moths in their own backyards and communities, or even while away on vacation. Kid-friendly content and tips for beginners, from book lists to light setups and “moth bait” recipes are featured on the National Moth Week website, https://nationalmothweek.org/

**

NATIONAL FORTUNE COOKIE DAY

We see a time when you will enjoy a crunchy, sweet treat on National Fortune Cookie Day! Each year on July 20th, Americans celebrate the cookie that is a traditional part of Chinese take-out.

These crisp, folded cookies have a hint of buttery sweetness. Break them open, and you will find a slip of paper tucked inside with a message on it. The phrase will range from profound words of wisdom or tricky riddles to simple bits of common sense. Some fortunes include quotes from famous philosophers.

While these nuggets of enjoyment are most often found at the end of a Chinese meal, they didn’t originate in China. The distinctively folded cookie began in Japan, where elegant desserts and folding techniques are quintessentially Japanese. However, in Japan, the fortune was tucked in the fold on the outside of the cookie. Sometime in the late 1800s, the fortune cookie migrated to the United States and made its transition. During World War II, it exploded in popularity, and Americans have never stopped enjoying them.

nationaldaycalendar.com

***

National Moon Day

National Moon Day is on July 20 every year, commemorating Astronaut Neil Armstrong’s landing on the moon.

***

Moon Landing Cake

Recipe

Ingredients

1 box cake mix, any favorite flavor (plus eggs, oil and water as needed)

vanilla buttercream frosting

Directions

Grease each half of a 3D ball/sphere baking pan set (such as Sunny Side Up Bakery brand or Wilton brand). Prepare cake mix according to the directions on the package. Divide the batter in two, filling each half of the pan. Bake at 350 degrees F for 45 minutes or more until the middle of the cake is cooked all the way through. Remove from the oven and cool completely.

When the cake halves are cooled, slice the top of the mounds to level them. On one of the cake halves, slice a small piece off the bottom to level it so that the cake can sit on its own. Make the vanilla buttercream frosting and stir until it is a spreadable consistency. Use a thin layer of frosting to attach both halves together to make one whole sphere.

Smear a little frosting on the bottom of a cake board and stick the cake in place. Frost the cake (we were unable to make it smooth so we just spiked it by pulling our spatula up randomly from the frosting). Top with a tiny astronaut toy and U.S. flag toothpick. Refrigerate to set. Bring to room temperature before slicing and serving (with ice cream!).

Notes

Tint the frosting with a little black gel color/food paste to make the moon surface gray instead of white, if desired.

SOURCE: https://hicookery.com/tag/national-moon-day/