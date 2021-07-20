Spindletop Center Awarded Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Expansion Grant

BEAUMONT, TX – Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has awarded a grant of $2 million a year, for the next two years, to Spindletop Center. The grant funds will aid Spindletop Center’s current efforts to expand access and availability of comprehensive behavioral healthcare including community-based mental health and substance use disorder services.

Spindletop Center applied to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) on November 13, 2020, to become a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC). The center is currently awaiting outcome of the initial review from HHSC.

The award of this CCBHC expansion grant by SAMHSA is a key step in the process of becoming certified as a CCBHC and increasing access to evidence-based, outpatient behavioral healthcare for citizens of Jefferson, Hardin, Orange and Chambers counties.

Holly Borel, Chief Executive Officer of Spindletop Center, says “The additional resources that come with this SAMHSA grant award will allow us to fast-track key improvements in care such as expansion and integration of substance use services, enhanced care coordination, expanded clinic days and hours, and better tracking and reporting of key health outcomes,”

With the awarded grant funds and support from SAMHSA, Spindletop Center will employ additional care coordinators and licensed chemical dependency counselors as well as implement a new electronic health record to provide vital support to the community.

“We are excited for the opportunity to offer the CCBHC model of care in our local communities.” said Borel.

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) mission is to reduce the impact of substance abuse and mental illness on America’s communities. An agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, SAMHSA leads the public health efforts in advancing the behavioral health of the nation and to improve the lives of individuals living with mental and substance use disorders, and their families.

Spindletop Center is a non-profit healthcare organization specializing in behavioral healthcare, programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and substance use services for each stage of life. Our Center serves more than 10,000 people annually throughout Jefferson, Hardin, Orange and Chambers counties and has campuses in Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange and Silsbee. We promote healthy living in our community through innovative and best-practice options that meet the unique needs of every family.

The mission of the Spindletop Center is to help people help themselves by providing resources and supports.