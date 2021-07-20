expand
July 20, 2021

Orange County Special Angels Rodeo Fish Fry Fundraiser

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:20 am Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Save the date for the Orange County Special Angels Rodeo Fish Fry Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center located at 11475 FM 1442 in Orange. Cost is $75 a couple or $40 for individual tickets. Fried catfish or grilled chicken and all the trimmings. There will be a live auction, door prizes and live entertainment. Food provided by Robert’s Steak House and B&W Enterprises. All money raised will help fund the Orange County Special Angels Rodeo. For more information, contact Jo at 409.670.6358, Lue at 409.670.2206 or Kevin at 409.651.9948

