Woman claiming to be assaulted is arrested for filing false report

LAKE CHARLES — On Monday, June 21, 2021 at 2:47 p.m. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responded to a 911 call from an associate of a female who stated she was attacked in the parking lot of a shopping center located in the 4000 block of Ryan St. The person who called 911 did not witness the attack. Upon their arrival on scene at 2:51 p.m., Patrol Officers discovered a female with injuries. Officers were advised that the female was pulled from her vehicle and attacked by two white males driving an extended cab white pick-up truck. It was reported that the men stated their reason for attacking her was that she was serving meals to the African-American community through her role as a volunteer with the Cajun Navy Ground Force.

The case was assigned to Detectives with the Lake Charles Police Department for investigation. Through their investigation, Detectives conducted numerous interviews with the female, Rebecca Johnson, and many others. Through these interviews and video surveillance obtained from multiple sources, Detectives were able to establish a timeline of Johnson’s movements from the time she told investigators she left her residence leading up to the time of the reported attack. This timeline, in addition to a number of statements obtained over the course of the investigation, revealed multiple inconsistencies in the information Johnson provided in her original victim’s statement and follow up interviews.

Her account of what occurred did not align with evidence gathered by investigators over the course of the investigation.

On Friday, July 16, 2021, Johnson was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on one count of filing and maintaining a false public record. Judge David Ritchie set a bond of $25,000 on the case.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Detective William Loving by calling 337-491-1311.