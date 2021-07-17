Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 7.5-7.11.21

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from July 5 – July 11, 2021

Monday, July 5

Theft at the 400 block of Gerald Street in Vidor

Assault at the 8800 block of Mahogany Street in Orange

Theft at the 11400 block of Old Hwy. 62 in Orange

Tuesday, July 6

Shooting at the 1200 block of Shamrock in Vidor

Assault at the 4700 block of Bellcrest Drive in West Orange

Stolen vehicle on Old Hwy. 87 in Orange

Theft of a cell phone was reported to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Disturbance at the 600 block of Evangeline Drive in Vidor

Suspicious person at the 1000 block of Georgia Ave in Orange

Trespass at 200 block of Sunnydale in Vidor

Wednesday, July 7

Stray dogs at the 1200 block of North Lewis Drive in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Vidor

Assault at the 6000 block of Morris Road in Orange

Thursday, July 8

Burglary at the 6000 block of South Burton Road in Orange

Burglary at the 200 block of Lauren Drive in Bridge City

Burglary at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Assault at the 2500 block of Heather Glen Drive in Vidor

Friday, July 9

Stolen vehicle at the 7900 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange

Disturbance at the 5400 block of Crosstimber Drive in Orange

Fraud at the 700 block of Cherry Road in Vidor

Saturday, July 10

Trespass at the 200 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Vidor

Stolen vehicle at the 17000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor

Harassment at the 1800 block of Chimney Rock in Orange

Disturbance at the 900 block of Doty Road in Vidor

Runaway at the 3600 block of North Tram Road in Vidor

Sunday, July 11

Burglary at the 2000 block of Killian in Orange

Disturbance at the 4200 block of Darlene in Orange.

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office