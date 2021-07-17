Orange County marriage licenses issued 7.12-7.16.21

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of July 12 – July 16, 2021:

Justin Zylks and Madalene Dominguez

John Carlock and Stacy Hall

Mark Bland and Elizabeth Kaufman

Jaelen Broussard and Demi Pacheco

Dennis Hubbard and Miranda Graham

Ravon Allen and Nicole Ryman

Erik Flores and Lizeth Discoll Gonzalez

Jordan Humble and Amy Bonneaux

Ethan Petry and Peggy Free

Hunter Uzzle and Madison Franklin

Johnnie Reed and Crystal Soularie

Luther Lindley and Sarah LeBleu

Noah Hicks-Dawson and Jeannie Dugas

Jeffery Honeycutt and Peyton Walker