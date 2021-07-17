Orange County marriage licenses issued 7.12-7.16.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of July 12 – July 16, 2021:
Justin Zylks and Madalene Dominguez
John Carlock and Stacy Hall
Mark Bland and Elizabeth Kaufman
Jaelen Broussard and Demi Pacheco
Dennis Hubbard and Miranda Graham
Ravon Allen and Nicole Ryman
Erik Flores and Lizeth Discoll Gonzalez
Jordan Humble and Amy Bonneaux
Ethan Petry and Peggy Free
Hunter Uzzle and Madison Franklin
Johnnie Reed and Crystal Soularie
Luther Lindley and Sarah LeBleu
Noah Hicks-Dawson and Jeannie Dugas
Jeffery Honeycutt and Peyton Walker