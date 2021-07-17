Cops N Kids moved to next Friday

From staff reports

Orange County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for the 26th annual Cops N Kids Picnic set for 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Friday, July 23 at Claiborne West Park, located on the Interstate-10 westbound service road between Orange and Vidor. The event was moved to the new date due to the weather.

“Come out and participate in the gathering and help carry forward the legacy of Orange County Deputy John Badeaux,” Orange County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Rocky Bridges said in a press release for the event.

Badeaux was with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for almost 18 years and was instrumental in making Cops and Kids and the Blue Santa Program a success.

The event is used as a tool to help bridge the gap between children and first responders by showing the kids that first responders are there to help and interested in their well-being and in hopefully guide the children to making better decisions as they grow into adulthood.

Along with law enforcement, the event also allows children the opportunity to see vehicles and equipment up close and personal, and many allow a hands-on approach for the children.

Activities such as fun rides, games as well as plenty of refreshments and fresh watermelons will be on hand.

Approximately 2500 individuals attend the annual event. It is considered one of the best children’s activities of the summer.

All Orange County children are invited to attend.