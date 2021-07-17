Community Calendar 7.17-7.21.21

July 17

LCM Honey Bear Car Wash

The LCM Honey Bears are holding their annual car wash this Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 17 in Domino’s parking lot located at 2107 MacArthur Drive in Orange. Rain or Shine. ALL DONATIONS ARE WELCOMED! Please come out and support The 2021-2022 LCM HONEY BEARS!

Benefit for Oscar LeBlanc

A benefit for Oscar LeBlanc will be held starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Bluebird Fish Camp. There will be barbecue dinners, live music, a drawing and an auction. For more information, call 443-655-6276.

Back to School Giveaway

Gate City Guild #42 will host a Back to School Giveaway starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 17 at Lions Den Park in Orange. Hotdogs, chips and drinks will be provided by Big Daddy’s Food Truck. Ice cream giveaway from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. by Dime’s Delightful Treats.

Concert at VFW

Britt Godwin will be in concert at the VFW Post #2775 located at North State Hwy. 87 in Orange, a half mile north of Interstate 10, from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. on July 17, 2021. The event is open to the public.

July 20

Ask the Doc

NAACP – Orange Branch presents Ask the Doc – Q and A at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20 on Facebook and YouTube Live. The topic is Cardiac Health “Your heart, your health” during a 30-minute interactive segment. Enjoy and be informed in a conversation with Dr. Louis Gilbert, MD, of Houston, as he highlights the impact cardiac health has had on the African American community and share informational tips on how to start heart healthy. NAACP hostesses are Mrs. Kianna Brooks and Ms. Mary Ekene.

July 21

Summer Reading Program

The 2021 Summer Reading Program at Orange Public Library is Wednesdays thru July 21 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.