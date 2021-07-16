Vidor Police Beat 7.7 – 7.13.21
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from July 7 – July 13, 2021:
Wednesday, July 7
- Burglary at the 100 block of Garland Drive
Thursday, July 8
- Controlled substance at the 100 block of West Bolivar Street
- Sexual assault on Hwy. 90 near baseball fields
- Burglary at the 300 block of North Dewitt Street
- Assault at the 2200 block of Brightwood Street
- Theft at the 21100 block of Interstate 10
- Warrant at the 20800 block of Interstate 10
- Assault at the 300 block of East Bolivar Street
Friday, July 9
- Burglary at the 3300 block of Evangeline Drive
- Assault at the 200 block of Hebert Street
- Shoplifting at the 1300 block of Main Street
- Assist other agency at the 400 block of Main Street
Saturday, July 10
- Stolen vehicle at the 100 block of Peach Street
- Hit and Run resulting in vehicle damage at Dilley’s Towing
- Warrant at the 1000 block of Church Street
Sunday, July 11
- Assault at the 400 block of South Archie Street
- Kidnapping at the 200 block of Hebert Street
Monday, July 12
- Burglary at the 200 block of Hebert Street
Tuesday, July 13
- Family disturbance at the 400 block of Canal Street
- Fail to identify detained/arrested at the 600 block of Main Street
- Harassment at the 100 block of West Bolivar Street
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department