Vidor Police Beat 7.7 – 7.13.21

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from July 7 – July 13, 2021:

Wednesday, July 7

Burglary at the 100 block of Garland Drive

Thursday, July 8

Controlled substance at the 100 block of West Bolivar Street

Sexual assault on Hwy. 90 near baseball fields

Burglary at the 300 block of North Dewitt Street

Assault at the 2200 block of Brightwood Street

Theft at the 21100 block of Interstate 10

Warrant at the 20800 block of Interstate 10

Assault at the 300 block of East Bolivar Street

Friday, July 9

Burglary at the 3300 block of Evangeline Drive

Assault at the 200 block of Hebert Street

Shoplifting at the 1300 block of Main Street

Assist other agency at the 400 block of Main Street

Saturday, July 10

Stolen vehicle at the 100 block of Peach Street

Hit and Run resulting in vehicle damage at Dilley’s Towing

Warrant at the 1000 block of Church Street

Sunday, July 11

Assault at the 400 block of South Archie Street

Kidnapping at the 200 block of Hebert Street

Monday, July 12

Burglary at the 200 block of Hebert Street

Tuesday, July 13

Family disturbance at the 400 block of Canal Street

Fail to identify detained/arrested at the 600 block of Main Street

Harassment at the 100 block of West Bolivar Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department