Silsbee man dies in hit and run in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a hit and run fatality in Hardin County that occurred this morning, about 2 miles south of Kountz, Texas, on U.S. 69.

The preliminary information indicates investigators were called to the scene at approximately 3 a.m. and found a pedestrian, identified as Antonio Thomas, 51, from Silsbee, lying in the southbound lane. Thomas was pronounced deceased at the scene by Judge T.J. Hall of Hardin County.

The incident remains under investigation. Troopers are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Law Enforcement Communications facility in Lufkin at 936-699-7340.

No additional information is available for release at this time.