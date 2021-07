From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for July 15, 2021:

Falsify drug test at the 100 block of Border Street

Traffic collision resulting in a fatality at the 1200 block of 16 th Street

Street Damaged property at the 1900 block of 16 th Street

Street Suspicious activity at the 1000 block of 14th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department