LC-M ISD having new student registration July 27-29
New student registration will be held July 27th, 28th, and 29th. Parents should report to the school in which the student will be enrolled. All campuses will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Items to bring:
• Student’s birth certificate
• Student’s Social Security number
• Student’s immunization record
• Parent’s utility bill (gas, water, sewer, or electric)
• Parent’s driver’s license
Those who have been enrolled in another district should also provide their latest report card or withdrawal record as well.
To be eligible for Kindergarten, a student must be 5 years old on or before September 1, 2021.
To be eligible for Pre-Kindergarten, a student must be 4 years old on or before September 1, 2021.
If you have any questions regarding new student registration, please contact the appropriate campus at one of the numbers listed below:
LCM High School: (409) 886-5821
Little Cypress Junior High: (409) 883-2317
Little Cypress Intermediate: (409) 886-4245
Little Cypress Elementary: (409) 886-2838
Mauriceville Middle School: (409) 745-3970
Mauriceville Elementary: (409) 745-1615