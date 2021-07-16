Doug Bean

Doug Bean passed away July 1, 2021. He had been diagnosed with lung cancer in early June.

Daddy was a member of the Sheet Metal Local and Buna Masons Lodge for years. He traveled to Saudi Arabia, Alaska, and Austin for work in his trade as a welder. Daddy enjoyed cooking and partying at the BBQ Cookoffs back in the day. After retirement he needed “to keep a lil’ dust in his pocket”, so he joined the crew at the Buna Maintenance Barn. He loved his Wednesday poker games with his friends, donating to Delta Downs, and the Texas Lotto!! If he wasn’t workin’, huntin’, or gamblin’, he was dancin’!!! Oh what a dancer!!! Not even a 45 hollow point bullet could keep him down for long!

As his daughters, Danna Bean Denton and Dorothy Bean, we would like to honor him with a Masonic Memorial service, Saturday, July 24,2021 – 4 pm to 5 pm, then visitation to follow from 5 pm to 6 pm at the Buna Masonic Lodge.

Buna Masonic Lodge

158 CR 909

Buna, Texas 77612