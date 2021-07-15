Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 6.28-7.4.21

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from June 28 – July 4, 2021

Monday, June 28

Burglary at the 100 block of Hunter Road in Vidor

Cruelty to animals at the 700 block of West Bluff Road in Orange

Sexual assault of a child reported in Orange.

Tuesday, June 29

Pursuit at the 9200 block of Bessie Heights Road in Orange

Disturbance at the 2300 block of State Hwy. 12 in Vidor

Assault at the 1100 block of West Circle Drive in Vidor

Wednesday, June 30

Burglary at the 800 block of McDaniel Street in Vidor

Attempt to locate at the 5300 block of Caribou Drive in Orange in reference to recovered property

Trespass at the 5700 block of Orchard Road in Orange

Theft at the 4600 block of Elliott Street in Vidor

Theft on State Hwy. 87 North in Orange

Forgery at the 200 block of Joel Road in Orange

Fraud on North Bilbo Road in Mauriceville

Sexual assault reported in Orange

Thursday, July 1

Reckless driving at the 3600 block of Oilla Road. A male was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia

Friday, July 2

Assisted DPS with a hit and run

Theft at the 20000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Disturbance at the 5000 block of Turner Road in Orange

Saturday, July 3

Suspicious vehicle at the 3200 block of Farm to Market Road 1078 in Orange

Theft at the 700 block of Jacob Circle in Orange

Assault at the 600 block of Kennedy Drive in Vidor

Vehicle fire on Bailey’s Road in Orange

Sunday, July 4

Disturbance at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Theft at the 6000 block of Royal Oaks in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office