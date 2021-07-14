Stay cool and check out model trains

Grace Lutheran Church, along with the Southeast Texas Model Railroad Club would like to invite you to an Open House at the church on Saturday July 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come see trains run and beat the heat. We’ll even let you blow the whistle or ring the bell. Enjoy the magical world of miniature trains, with wonderful scenery and track plans. See the buildings and towns as the trains run through them. There will be both passenger and freight trains running on all the layouts; bring the kids to see Thomas the Tank Engine run. There will be an N scale layout and a large HO scale layout at the church. There will also be face painting for the kids and popcorn for everyone.

Southeast Texas Model Railroad Club, Grace Lutheran Church, 2300 Eddleman Road, Orange, TX 77630 or call 409-883-5145

For more details or directions, contact George Bohn at 409-313-1991 or Mike Gulley at 409-781-5865.

Visit www.setmrc.com and check out our Facebook page also.