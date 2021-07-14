OrangeYouBold: Don’t throw that away

Hello beautiful people. Do you ever take a vacation and pick up items that have cool packaging? I love interesting bags and packaging. I will often take the bags with me because of the appearance. You will discover that you can use the packaging for a variety of reasons. Let’s explore some different ways you can get creative with your vacation packaging.

I came home with some cool packaging from Tennessee and Kentucky. I will often pack bags away until I can use them for a perfect occasion. Christmas, birthdays, baby shower and graduation gifts are perfect for using specialty giftbags. My mind is on Christmas mode, so don’t mind me too much. In the photo below you will see where I recycled a DIY Christmas ornament from a previous article and combined it with a cool box. The box was acquired when we purchased some jars of moonshine in Tennessee. The box is neutral and can be accented with a colorful bow, a textured bow, or a cute ornament. It would be perfect for a man’s gift, and it does not have to be a gift of moonshine. The recipient of your gift may be disappointed, but I will let you be the judge of what should go inside the box.

We traveled to Kentucky to visit the bourbon distillery, Buffalo Trace. This place was gorgeous and so interesting. You can’t go to the bourbon distillery and not buy bourbon. The bags from the distillery are heavy and well made. They would be perfect for wrapping a small gift. However, you may want to save the bag for yourself. Framing the giftbag is another great idea if you’d like to display it in your home or bar area. If décor is your goal for your unique vacation packaging, think outside the box. You could wrap a jar with the gift bag to create a unique form of storage to display. The takeaway from this article is to keep it if it speaks to your soul and find a way to use it or prepare a gift with it. Every item has a memory attached to it and it is awesome to allow those memories to pass on to the next person. It gives you and others a story to tell through an item meant for utilitarian use. Experiences connect us to things and people.

OrangeYouBold…yes I am. I would love to see your unique packaging from one of your trips. Email me at orangeyoubold@gmail.com