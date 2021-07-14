OP-ED: Story Over a Cup: Uh, I forgot.

They say the mind is quite possibly the first thing to go. I digress, because whoever said this little nugget of information never looked in the mirror.

Believe me, other things go a lot sooner than the memory.

And, if you were to believe forgetfulness is a sign of growing old, then I started my downward spiral a little after I received my first homework assignment in school.

Around third grade or so.

I mean, I remember a lot of things today about my elementary school experience. When and who bullied me. How the classroom looked and smelled. The teacher. The bus. I remember a lot of events from that year.

But, back then, I could never remember the simplest assignments for homework. I forgot my books all the time.

So, I could argue I have a photographic memory, the film just took about 37 years to develop.

With this said, I could argue the onset of old age was the senior age of 8.

If I could use this as an excuse for everything I have forgotten since 1984, then I would be a happy camper.

But, alas Babylon!

Since then, I have forgotten everything from where I left the keys to setting the alarm on my wedding day.

I stay out of the doghouse on my wedding anniversary mainly because my lovely wife forgets as well.

This is a funny thing, we will both be sitting in bed the evening of our anniversary and invariably one of us suddenly remembers it.

But, back to the story. Well, I guess I should start the story first.

Picture it, Sicily 1927…

Sorry, wrong story.

Well, we have an above ground pool. I needed to do some regular maintenance on the pump.

I hate replacing the filter.

What I even hate about my pool is when you turn off the pump, the pool starts draining. You invariably then have to grab the hose to add water. This leads you to then have to check the pH levels and add chemicals.

And this year, finding chlorine tablets is much like an Indiana Jones adventure.

Well, I unplugged the pump. The replacement took no time at all and I was ready to go about my business.

Then I remembered I needed to grab the test kits and chemicals from the shed.

Wouldn’t you know it. Once in the shed, I forgot where I set the test strips.

While I was there, my phone rang. It was a call I needed to take.

In this 15 minute interlude I was sidetracked and the pool was largely forgotten as I went in to adjust things on my computer.

Off to bed.

This morning when I put the dogs out to do their business i hear the sound of what is now three dogs covered in mud. Enjoying themselves. I never understood why mud is good, but bath water is evil.

All because I forgot to plug in the pump and half the pool water is now in my backyard.

I hope I am able to forget next month’s water bill.

Michael Cole is a syndicated columnist that when he is not writing, he is plotting global domination. You can follow him at www.storyoveracup.com