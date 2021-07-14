Community Briefs 7.14.21

Send community events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

Cuffs and Hoses Blood Drive

Orange Fire Department is hosting a blood drive from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday, July 16 in the LifeShare Bus in the Stark Museum parking lot. Your blood donation will be provided to someone fighting cancer, sickle cell, a surgery patient or an accident victim. Donate and receive a Cuffs and Hoses T-shirt while supplies last. For more information, contact Orange Fire Department at 409-883-1050.

Ask the Doc

NAACP – Orange Branch presents Ask the Doc – Q and A at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20 on Facebook and YouTube Live. The topic is Cardiac Health “Your heart, your health” during a 30-minute interactive segment. Enjoy and be informed in a conversation with Dr. Louis Gilbert, MD, of Houston, as he highlights the impact cardiac health has had on the African American community and share informational tips on how to start heart healthy. NAACP hostesses are Mrs. Kianna Brooks and Ms. Mary Ekene.

OC Historical Society Meeting

The Orange County Historical Society will tour the Cormier Museum in Orangefield on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. The museum consists of two large prefab buildings full of relics going back over 100 years. There are walk in replicas of buildings that existed in the community of Orangefield during the local oil boom. The many photographs give a good depiction of the early history of the oil field. Paul Cormier also collected toys and his museum has a large collection. The discovery of oil put Orange County “on the map” and the museum captures the event. This museum is a “must see” so mark your calendar. The public is welcome. The Board of Directors will have a short meeting in the museum starting at 6 p.m.

NAACP Monthly General Meeting

NAACP Orange Branch Members are invited to the NAACP Monthly General Meeting at 6 p.m. on July 15. Members can join on-line or via phone. The Zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88385054952. The dial-in information is (346) 248-7799, Meeting ID 883 8505 4952#

Master Gardeners Training Class

The Orange County Master Gardeners are taking applications for their upcoming initial training class which will be starting in September, 2021, date to be determined. The majority of the classes will be held on Thursday evenings from 6 p.m.-8/8:30 p.m. at the Orange County EXPO Center, 11475 FM 1442, Orangefield. There will be some Saturday classes and field trips during the session. Cost for the class is $150 which will include your training handbook, speaker fees and supplies. Email ocmg1990@gmail.com for your application and more information, check our website https://txmg.org/orange Become a Member tab or our Facebook page Orange County Texas Master Gardeners.

Fish Fry Fundraiser

Gopher Industrial is having a Fish Fry Fundraiser to benefit United Way of Orange County on Friday, July 23. We still start serving at 11 a.m. until we are sold out. It will take place at the Orange Boating Club. Plates are $10 and will include fried fish, beans, potato salad, and hushpuppies. Deliveries are available for preorders of 10 or more. Delivery requests must be made by Friday, July 16. To preorder, contact Kristin at drs@uwoctx.org or 409-883-3591.

Save the Date

Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 1st Annual Tim Schossow Memorial Golf Tournament at 7 a.m. on August 30, 2021 at Sunset Grove Golf Course at 2900 West Sunset Drive Orange.

Benefit for Oscar LeBlanc

A benefit for Oscar LeBlanc will be held starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Bluebird Fish Camp. There will be barbecue dinners, live music, a drawing and an auction. For more information, call 443-655-6276.

Back to School Giveaway

Gate City Guild #42 will host a Back to School Giveaway starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 17 at Lions Den Park in Orange. Hotdogs, chips and drinks will be provided by Big Daddy’s Food Truck. Ice cream giveaway from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. by Dime’s Delightful Treats.

Concert at VFW

Britt Godwin will be in concert at the VFW Post #2775 located at North State Hwy. 87 in Orange, a half mile north of Interstate 10, from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. on July 17, 2021. The event is open to the public.

Let’s Glow Crazy

Teens Making a Difference is hosting a Back to School Bash Let’s Glow Crazy from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at Riverfront Boardwalk & Pavilion located at 601 Division in Orange. There will be school supply giveaway as well as live music food, door prizes and more activities. Wear bright colors! For more information, contact Nia Lewis at 409-920-1636

Food Safety Conference

Orange County Environmental Health and Code Compliance and Texas AgriLife Extension Service in Orange County are partnering together to present a free Food Safety Conference 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Orange County Convention & Expo Center, 11475 FM 1442 in Orange. The event will offer Speakers, Continental Breakfast, Lunch, Door Prizes, Vendors as well as Hand’s On Activities, Round Table Talk, Active Shooter Scenarios, Rodent Control, Vent-a-hood Maintenance and Health Department Speakers. Food Handlers Course offered for $20 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Deadline to register July 10, 2020. To register go to: orange.agrilife.org and click on the Registrations link.

Summer Reading Program

The 2021 Summer Reading Program at Orange Public Library is Wednesdays thru July 21 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Parenting Class

Wells of Agape is holding a Parenting Class from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, August 14, at Life Church Orange, 18389 Hwy. 62 in Orange (near the Hwy 62 and FM 105 intersection). Requirement to receive a Certificate of Completion is $40 per person, cash only. One must attend from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. to receive the certificate. To register or more information visit www.wellsofagape.org and select Services Tab. Topics offered in this class (subject to change) are Anger Management, Communication Skills, Household Management/Discipline Co-Parenting, Abandonment and Spiritual Aspects. If you have any questions, text 409-221-5425

Southeast Texas Stand Down

Southeast Texas Stand Down is designed to bring a wide range of pre-existing, specialized resources together at one location to help veterans and homeless veterans.

The event is 9 a.m. 2 p.m. on Friday, July 23 at Orange Church of God located at 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.

Breakfast Connection

Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Breakfast Connections at 7:30 a.m., Thursday, August 5 at Lutcher Theater in Orange.

The Not So Newlywed Game

Samaritan Counseling Center of Southeast Texas is hosting The Newlywed Game with a twist. Join us for dinner and drinks as couples try to outwit their opponents at 6 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the Beaumont Event Center located at 700 Crocket Street in Beaumont. To reserve a table, visit: https://tinyurl.com/zuphn48v

Granger 5K

Granger 5K is set for October 9, 2021. The 5K is professionally timed and medals are awarded to the top three finishes by age and gender. Registration begins July 1. All proceeds to benefit The United Way of Orange County. To register visit granger5k.com