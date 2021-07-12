Orange Police Beat 7.9 – 7.11.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from July 9 – July 11, 2021:
Friday, July 9
- Training at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Forgery at the 3300 block of Edgar Brown Drive
- Burglary at the 1000 block of Ruby Lane
- Traffic collision resulting at in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Sexual assault reported
- Traffic collision resulting at in vehicle damage at Bobhall and South Service Road
- Warrant at the 1000 block of Burton Ave
- Controlled substance at 27th and Lutcher
Saturday, July 10
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 3000 block of 18th Street
- Controlled substance at the 2000 block of MacArthur Drive
- Theft at Interstate 10 west bound at Farm to Market Road 1442
- Theft at the 600 block of Burton Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 2200 block of Link Ave
- Warrant at the 1200 block of Texas Street
Sunday, July 11
- Warrant at the 200 block of Border Street
- Warrant at the 100 block of Dahlia Street
- Damaged property at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 6300 block of Interstate 10
- Warrant at 7th and Green
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department