Orange Police Beat 7.9 – 7.11.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from July 9 – July 11, 2021:

Friday, July 9

Training at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Forgery at the 3300 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Burglary at the 1000 block of Ruby Lane

Traffic collision resulting at in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16 th Street

Street Sexual assault reported

Traffic collision resulting at in vehicle damage at Bobhall and South Service Road

Warrant at the 1000 block of Burton Ave

Controlled substance at 27th and Lutcher

Saturday, July 10

Miscellaneous incidents at the 3000 block of 18 th Street

Street Controlled substance at the 2000 block of MacArthur Drive

Theft at Interstate 10 west bound at Farm to Market Road 1442

Theft at the 600 block of Burton Ave

Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 2200 block of Link Ave

Warrant at the 1200 block of Texas Street

Sunday, July 11

Warrant at the 200 block of Border Street

Warrant at the 100 block of Dahlia Street

Damaged property at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive

Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 6300 block of Interstate 10

Warrant at 7th and Green

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department