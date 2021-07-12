expand
Ad Spot

July 13, 2021

Orange County marriage licenses issued 7.5 – 7.9.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:15 pm Monday, July 12, 2021

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of July 5 – July 9, 2021:

Elgia Griffin and Kristin Cooks

Scott Farque and Shannon Seelye

Keaton Langston and Brittney Ashworth

Michael Menard and Amber Taylor

Austin Johnson and Brittney Premeaux

Larry Copeland and Linda Dennis

Odis Gabow and Deanna Cockrell

Jonathon DeLadurantey and Susan Covey

Wesley Gossett and Angela Loller

 

 

More News

July 13

Joe Ornel Dunbar

Mrs. Dolores Mae Harris

Mrs. Pasty Joyce Goudeau