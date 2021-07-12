Orange County marriage licenses issued 7.5 – 7.9.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of July 5 – July 9, 2021:
Elgia Griffin and Kristin Cooks
Scott Farque and Shannon Seelye
Keaton Langston and Brittney Ashworth
Michael Menard and Amber Taylor
Austin Johnson and Brittney Premeaux
Larry Copeland and Linda Dennis
Odis Gabow and Deanna Cockrell
Jonathon DeLadurantey and Susan Covey
Wesley Gossett and Angela Loller