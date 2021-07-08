Orange Police Beat 7.7.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from July 7, 2021:
- Theft at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
- Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Theft at the 3200 block of Edgar Brown Drive
- Stolen vehicle at the 2900 block of 16th Street
- Warrant at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Drive
- Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Controlled substance at the 1300 block of 3rd Street
- Theft at the 7400 block of Interstate 10
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department