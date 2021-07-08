Orange Police Beat 7.7.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from July 7, 2021:

Theft at the 2600 block of Interstate 10

Warrant at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Theft at the 3200 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Stolen vehicle at the 2900 block of 16 th Street

Street Warrant at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Drive

Street Controlled substance at the 1300 block of 3 rd Street

Street Theft at the 7400 block of Interstate 10

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department