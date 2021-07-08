expand
July 9, 2021

Orange Police Beat 7.7.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:16 am Thursday, July 8, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from July 7, 2021:

  • Theft at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
  • Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Theft at the 3200 block of Edgar Brown Drive
  • Stolen vehicle at the 2900 block of 16th Street
  • Warrant at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Drive
  • Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Controlled substance at the 1300 block of 3rd Street
  • Theft at the 7400 block of Interstate 10

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

