OCSO assist in arrest of PA man

A Joint effort by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies along with Port Arthur ISD PD, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Port Arthur PD, Beaumont PD and the U.S. Marshals resulted in the arrest of 36 year old Darius Stevenson of Port Arthur. Darius Stevenson had an outstanding Felony warrant for Possession of a Weapon in a Prohibited Place filed by PAISD PD. Stevenson, who is known for his violent tendencies, was arrested in the Walmart parking lot in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway, Groves, Texas. He was booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility and his bond was set at $500,000.