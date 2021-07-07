Orange Police Beat 7.2-7.6.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from July 2 – July 6, 2021:

Friday, July 2

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1000 block of Clairmont Drive

Assault at the 100 block of Pine Ave.

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16 th Street

Street Assist other agency at the Interstate 10 eastbound Pinehurst exit

Assault at 14 th and Burton

and Burton Theft at the 300 block of Knox Ave

Stolen vehicle at the 3300 block of Cosmos Street

Sexual offence reported

Warrant at the 37 00 block of 16 th Street

block of 16 Street Assault at the 1900 block of Greenbriar Ave

Saturday, July 3

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7000 block of Farm to Market Road 105

Assault at the 1700 block of Sunset Drive

Assault at the 100 block of New Jersey Street

Sunday, July 4

Evading detention at Old 90 at Dorman

Warrant at Courtland eastbound service road

Runaway at the 3300 block of Cosmos Street

Monday, July 5

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 200 block of Schley Ave

Warrant at the 1000 block of 12 th Street

Street Warrant at MLK and 90

Stolen vehicle at the 2600 block of 8 th Street

Street Two reports of assault on Putnam

Family disturbance at the 3500 block of Bowling Lane

Tuesday, July 6

Fraud illegal use of credit cards reported to the police department at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Controlled substance at the 100 block of Green Ave

Damaged property at the 600 block of Burton Ave.

Warrant at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Warrant service at Lutcher and Womack

Assault on Cove Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department