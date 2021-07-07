Orange Police Beat 7.2-7.6.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from July 2 – July 6, 2021:
Friday, July 2
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1000 block of Clairmont Drive
- Assault at the 100 block of Pine Ave.
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
- Assist other agency at the Interstate 10 eastbound Pinehurst exit
- Assault at 14th and Burton
- Theft at the 300 block of Knox Ave
- Stolen vehicle at the 3300 block of Cosmos Street
- Sexual offence reported
- Warrant at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Assault at the 1900 block of Greenbriar Ave
Saturday, July 3
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7000 block of Farm to Market Road 105
- Assault at the 1700 block of Sunset Drive
- Assault at the 100 block of New Jersey Street
Sunday, July 4
- Evading detention at Old 90 at Dorman
- Warrant at Courtland eastbound service road
- Runaway at the 3300 block of Cosmos Street
Monday, July 5
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 200 block of Schley Ave
- Warrant at the 1000 block of 12th Street
- Warrant at MLK and 90
- Stolen vehicle at the 2600 block of 8th Street
- Two reports of assault on Putnam
- Family disturbance at the 3500 block of Bowling Lane
Tuesday, July 6
- Fraud illegal use of credit cards reported to the police department at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Controlled substance at the 100 block of Green Ave
- Damaged property at the 600 block of Burton Ave.
- Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Warrant service at Lutcher and Womack
- Assault on Cove Drive
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department