expand
Ad Spot

July 7, 2021

OP-ED: Story Over a Cup- A black tie and Hawaiian shirt affair

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:15 am Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Michael Cole
Story Over A Cup

My dress code for working at home is pretty lax.

I am more concerned with comfort and productivity at home, especially since I am not impressing anyone and I usually spend about eight to ten hours a day in front of a computer doing various tasks.

However, I do not go crazy. After all, I am wearing pants while writing this article.

Or am I?

Whether I am or am not is pointless. You want to read this article and I want to rake in all the money writing it.

Seriously, but first I need to buy a rake. But then I would have to rake. And that would require pants…

It’s a vicious cycle.

But, I digress.

Where were we?

Oh, making money without pants. Or something like it. Well, maybe this sounds bad.

Either way, when you are reading this, how I was dressed while I wrote it, does not matter much.

Unfortunately, there are times I have to conduct meetings where it is in person, or through Zoom or something.

In a Zoom meeting, I just put on a nice shirt, and make sure my area is presentable.

In person is another matter.

My favorite shirts are Hawaiian. Nothing says comfort and thumbs the nose at workplace conformity like a good Hawaiian shirt.

So, if you ever see a middle-aged guy in the store wearing one, odds are it is me. Come say hi.

Well, there came a time that I was supposed to do a presentation recently for a group. I really did not want to talk to them in person. There was no need.

But they did business this way, so I showed up in nice pressed khaki slacks and a black Hawaiian shirt. To me, I was stylin’

The contact person looked at me and freaked. He asked if I owned a tie and a shirt.

I said I did, after all I was wearing a shirt.

He shook his head and said, a business shirt. He asked me to change if I could. Apparently, the owner was going to be there.

I scoffed, I thought I had a tie in my truck, and had an idea forming.

I said yes and was off to the truck. I was going to time this just right.

I walked in just as the owner did. Wearing my Hawaiian shirt with a black tie.

The contact looked like he was about to have a stroke. The owner had an amused look on his face.

I shook his hand and said to him, “I got dressed to the nines for the occasion.”

He laughed.

The presentation went well. I might get a call back for website work from their company.

So, it goes to show you in this world, appearances can be important, but given the choice, go with ability not a pretty face.

Unless this pretty face is wearing a Hawaiian shirt.

Well, anyway, enjoy your steamy cup of joe while I go put on some pants.

 

Michael Cole is a syndicated columnist that when he is not writing, he is plotting global domination. You can follow him at www.storyoveracup.com

 

More News

Man arrested for heroin possession, warrants

OC Historical Society August Meeting

Louisiana man pleads guilty in drug conspiracy involving Aryan Circle

Orange Police Beat 7.2-7.6.21