Joseph Daniel (Danny) King was greeted in heaven by his Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 1, 2021, when he entered heaven and left this earth after a long and courageous struggle with cancer. While his earthly friends and family will miss the sound of his laughter, we are all certain that he is singing, laughing, telling stories, and probably talking about the last Houston Astro’s game!

Danny was born on November 20, 1953, in Newton, Texas to the late Floyd (Husky) and Billie Jolly King. He is survived by his beautiful wife, Connie Smith King, a sister, Robin King Tucker & husband Ronald, children Crystal King, Josh Burke & wife Haylee, and Tyler Burke, sister-in-law Sally King, and an uncle, Donald Jolly. He loved his grandchildren, Tyler, Trinity, Maddie, and Mykah, and his dog, “Tuvee”, who stayed by his side. Danny also had many nieces and nephews who celebrate his life. Danny lost his precious son Jason Daniel King in 2017. He is also preceded in death by his mom and dad, and brothers, Charles Wayne King and Thomas Michael King, as well as a grandson Dakota.

Danny graduated from Stark High School in 1972, and continues to have loyal friends from his graduating class who mourn his loss. He attended Lamar University and worked for the United States Postal Service, then began work at Gulf Oil, a career which lasted 36 years. He retired in 2015, and has lived in Jasper, Texas, since then. He and Connie have traveled and lived life to the fullest in the time they’ve had together. Danny and Connie attended Hillcrest Baptist Church where Danny sang in the choir. He loved gospel quartet music (and really all kinds of music), loved to hunt and fish, and loved his Astros (which he could be heard LOUDLY supporting when a game was on, especially if Jose Altuve was up to bat!).

The family has been encouraged and ministered to by their Sunday School class and friends at Hillcrest and by their loving neighbors, who have showered them with love and care throughout Danny’s illness, and for this they are eternally grateful.

The family will greet friends at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Jasper on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with lunch provided afterwards for all. A Celebration of Life Service for Danny’s life will start at 1:00 p.m. in the sanctuary. Please come with a happy story to share, or an encouraging word for his family. Interment will follow at Ford’s Chapel Cemetery in Newton. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial donations be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center at https://gifts.mdanderson.org/. Condolences can be posted at www.shultzfuneralhomeofjasper.com or on Facebook at Shultz Funeral Home & Crematory.