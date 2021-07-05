Pay close attention to application deadlines for financial aid

High school seniors should keep a close eye on deadlines when applying for college financial aid, according to KHEAA.

It’s important to take full advantage of any scholarship or grant opportunity that can help pay for technical training and college. Staying on top of deadlines will help students earn more in free student aid so they won’t have to depend as much on student loans.

Here are some tips from KHEAA:

• File the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) as soon as possible beginning Oct. 1. You must submit the FAFSA to qualify for most state and federal student aid.

• Check with the financial aid offices of the schools to which you’ve applied to determine if they require any forms other than the FAFSA.

• Look for scholarships using the free online scholarship search at https://www.careeronestop.org/ Toolkit/Training/find- scholarships.aspx.

• Attend any college fairs and financial aid seminars offered in your area. If a company charges a fee for helping with applications, remember that you can do that yourself for free. If you decide to pay for help, make sure the company is reputable by checking with the attorney general’s office or the Better Business Bureau in your area, as well as the area where the firm is located.

KHEAA is a public, non-profit agency established in 1966 to improve students’ access to college. It provides information about financial aid and financial literacy at no cost to students and parents.

KHEAA also helps colleges manage their student loan default rates and verify information submitted on the FAFSA. For more information about those services, visit www.kheaa.com.