July 6, 2021

Orange County marriage licenses issued 6.28-7.2.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:05 pm Monday, July 5, 2021

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of June 28 – July 2, 2021:

Micah J. Thompson and Cheyenne R. George

James W. Harms and Ashlea B. Thibodeaux

Brandon L. Saurage and Hayleigh N. Kelly

Bradley K. Cathey and Lorene B. Jones

James N.D. King and Angela R. Feemster

Calton D. Broussard and Sandra D. Comeaux

Russell E. Jennings and Amber M. Jennings

Donald R. Sibley, Jr. and Serina M. Reney

Omar Martinez-Maldonado and Mayra J. Montoya

