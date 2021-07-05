Orange County marriage licenses issued 6.28-7.2.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of June 28 – July 2, 2021:
Micah J. Thompson and Cheyenne R. George
James W. Harms and Ashlea B. Thibodeaux
Brandon L. Saurage and Hayleigh N. Kelly
Bradley K. Cathey and Lorene B. Jones
James N.D. King and Angela R. Feemster
Calton D. Broussard and Sandra D. Comeaux
Russell E. Jennings and Amber M. Jennings
Donald R. Sibley, Jr. and Serina M. Reney
Omar Martinez-Maldonado and Mayra J. Montoya