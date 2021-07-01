HS football schedules 2021, practice less than five weeks away

Believe it or not. It won’t be long until the 2021 high school football campaign is upon us and hopefully everything will go off as planned, compared to last season when the COVID pandemic and hurricanes played havoc on local schedules.

Orange County schools will crank up their seasons Aug. 27 when Bridge City visits Nederland, Little Cypress-Mauriceville heads to Hamshire-Fannett; West Orange-Stark ventures to Nederland; Orangefield welcomes in Anahuac and Vidor plays host to Silsbee.

Here are the 2021 Golden Triangle Area Football Schedules:

BRIDGE CITY

Aug. 27: at Buna

Sept. 3: Tarkington

Sept. 10: Huffman

Sept. 17: at Anahuac

Sept. 24: Open

Oct. 1: at Hamshire-Fannett*

Oct. 8: Hardin-Jefferson*

Oct. 15: at Silsbee*

Oct. 22: Orangefield*

Oct. 29: at Liberty*

Nov. 5: WO-S*

LITTLE CYPRESS-MAURICEVILLE

Aug. 27: at Hamshire-Fannett

Sept. 3: at WO-S

Sept. 9: at Katy Jordan (Rhodes Stadium)

Sept. 17: Woodville

Sept. 24: Houston Kinkaid

Oct. 1: Open

Oct. 8: at Huffman*

Oct. 15: Vidor*

Oct. 22: at Lumberton*

Oct. 29: Livingston*

Nov. 5: at Splendora*

ORANGEFIELD

Aug. 27: Anahuac

Sept. 3: at Woodville

Sept. 10: Livingston

Sept. 17: at Buna

Sept. 24: Silsbee*

Oct. 1: Open

Oct. 8: at Liberty*

Oct. 15: WO-S*

Oct. 22: at Bridge City*

Oct. 29: Hamshire-Fannett*

Nov. 5: at Hardin-Jefferson*

WEST ORANGE-STARK

Aug. 27: at Nederland

Sept. 3: LC-M

Sept. 10: Jasper

Sept. 17: at Newton

Sept. 24: Hamshire-Fannett*

Oct. 1: at Hardin-Jefferson*

Oct. 8: Silsbee*

Oct. 15: at Orangefield*

Oct. 22: Liberty*

Oct. 29: Open

Nov. 5: at Bridge City*

VIDOR

Aug. 27: Silsbee

Sept. 3: Bellaire Episcopal

Sept. 10: at Brazosport

Sept. 17: Bay City

Sept. 24: Jasper

Oct. 1: Open

Oct. 8: at Splendora*

Oct. 15: at LC-M*

Oct. 22: Livingston*

Oct. 29: at Huffman*

Nov. 5: Lumberton*

WEST BROOK

Aug. 27: at Beaumont United

Sept. 3: Tomball Memorial

Sept. 11: at Houston Lamar

Sept. 17: at Deer Park

Sept. 24: North Shore*

Oct. 1: Open

Oct. 9: at Humble*

Oct. 15: Kingwood*

Oct. 23: at Humble Summer Creek*

Oct. 29: C.E. King*

Nov. 4: at Atascocita*

BEAUMONT UNITED

Aug. 27: at West Brook

Sept. 3: at PN-G

Sept. 10: at Montgomery

Sept. 17: Open

Sept. 23: at Baytown Sterling*

Oct. 1: Galveston Ball*

Oct. 8: Friendswood*

Oct. 15: at Port Arthur Memorial*

Oct. 22: La Porte*

Oct. 29: at Baytown Lee*

Nov. 5: Goose Creek Memorial*

PORT ARTHUR MEMORIAL

Aug. 27: Lancaster (Prairie View A&M)

Sept. 3: Barbers Hill

Sept. 10: at Crosby

Sept. 17: Open

Sept. 24: La Porte*

Oct. 1: at Goose Creek Memorial*

Oct. 8: Galveston Ball*

Oct. 15: Beaumont United*

Oct. 21: at Baytown Lee*

Oct. 29: Baytown Sterling*

Nov. 5: at Friendswood*

NEDERLAND

Aug. 27: WO-S

Sept. 3: at Houston Austin (Barnett)

Sept. 10: Silsbee

Sept. 17: Open

Sept. 24: at PN-G*

Oct. 1: Santa Fe*

Oct. 8: at Texas City*

Oct. 15: at Dayton*

Oct. 22: Barbers Hill*

Oct. 28: at Kingwood Park*

Nov. 5: Crosby*

PORT NECHES-GROVES

Aug. 27: Jasper

Sept. 3: Beaumont United

Sept. 10: at Tomball

Sept. 17: Open

Sept. 24: Nederland*

Oct. 1: at Dayton*

Oct. 8: Barbers Hill*

Oct. 15: at Kingwood Park*

Oct. 22: Crosby*

Oct. 29: Texas City*

Nov. 5: at Santa Fe*

LUMBERTON

Aug. 27: at Houston Waltrip

Sept. 3: at Coldspring

Sept. 10: Baytown Lee

Sept. 17: at East Chambers

Sept. 24: Brazosport

Oct. 1: Open

Oct. 8: Livingston*

Oct. 15: at Huffman*

Oct. 22: LC-M*

Oct. 29: Splendora*

Nov. 5: at Vidor*

JASPER

Aug. 27: at PN-G

Sept. 3: Silsbee

Sept. 10: at WO-S

Sept. 17: Hardin-Jefferson

Sept. 24: at Vidor

Oct. 1: Open

Oct. 8: Rusk*

Oct. 15: at Carthage*

Oct. 22: Shepherd*

Oct. 29: at Center*

Nov. 5: Madisonville*

HAMSHIRE-FANNETT

Aug. 27: LC-M

Sept. 3: Houston Wheatley

Sept. 10: East Chambers

Sept. 17: at Splendora

Sept. 24: at WO-S*

Oct. 1: Bridge City*

Oct. 8: Open

Oct. 15: at Hardin-Jefferson*

Oct. 22: Silsbee*

Oct. 29: at Orangefield*

Nov. 5: Liberty*

HARDIN-JEFFERSON

Aug. 27: at Coldspring

Sept. 3: East Chambers

Sept. 10: Buna

Sept. 17: at Jasper

Sept. 24: at Liberty

Oct. 1: WO-S*

Oct. 8: at Bridge City*

Oct. 15: Hamshire-Fannett*

Oct. 22: Open

Oct. 29: at Silsbee*

Nov. 5: Orangefield*

LIBERTY

Aug. 27: at Huffman

Sept. 3: at Madisonville

Sept. 10: Diboll

Sept. 17: Shepherd

Sept. 24: Hardin-Jefferson*

Oct. 1: at Silsbee*

Oct. 8: Orangefield

Oct. 15: Open

Oct. 22: at WO-S*

Oct. 29: Bridge City*

Nov. 5: at Hamshire-Fannett*

SILSBEE

Aug. 27: at Vidor

Sept. 3: Jasper

Sept. 10: at Nederland

Sept. 17: Pleasant Grove (Nacogdoches HS)

Sept. 24: at Orangefield*

Oct. 1: Liberty*

Oct. 8: at WO-S*

Oct. 15: Bridge City*

Oct. 22: at Hamshire-Fannett*

Oct. 29: Hardin-Jefferson*

Nov. 5: Open

BUNA

Aug. 27: Bridge City

Sept. 3: at Hemphill

Sept. 10: at Hardin-Jefferson

Sept. 17: Orangefield

Sept. 24: Woodville*

Oct. 1: at Tarkington*

Oct. 8: Hardin*

Oct. 15: at East Chambers*

Oct. 22: Anahuac*

Oct. 29: Open

Nov. 5: at Kirbyville*

EAST CHAMBERS

Aug. 26: Rusk (at Jasper)

Sept. 3: at Hardin-Jefferson

Sept. 10: at Hamshire-Fannett

Sept. 17: Lumberton

Sept. 24: Hardin*

Oct. 1: Open

Oct. 8: at Anahuac*

Oct. 15: Buna*

Oct. 22: at Kirbyville*

Oct. 29: Woodville*

Nov. 4: at Tarkington*

KIRBYVILLE

Aug. 27: at Hemphill

Sept. 3: Shepherd

Sept. 10: Newton

Sept. 17: at Grapeland

Sept. 24: Open

Oct. 1: at Woodville*

Oct. 8: Tarkington*

Oct. 15: at Hardin*

Oct. 22: East Chambers*

Oct. 29: at Anahuac*

Nov. 5: Buna*

KOUNTZE

Aug. 27: Hardin

Sept. 3: West Hardin

Sept. 10: KIPP East End

Sept. 17: Kelly

Sept. 24: Newton*

Oct. 1: at Hemphill*

Oct. 8: Corrigan-Camden*

Oct. 15: Open

Oct. 22: at Anderson-Shiro*

Oct. 29: New Waverly*

Nov. 5: at Warren*

NEWTON

Aug. 27: Woodville

Sept. 3: at Diboll

Sept. 10: at Kirbyville

Sept. 17: WO-S

Sept. 24: at Kountze*

Oct. 1: Anderson-Shiro*

Oct. 8: at New Waverly*

Oct. 15: Warren*

Oct. 22: Open

Oct. 29: at Hemphill*

Nov. 5: Corrigan-Camden*

DEWEYVILLE

Aug. 27: at West Hardin

Sept. 3: Cushing

Sept. 10: Colmesneil

Sept. 17: at Warren

Sept. 24: Open

Oct. 1: Bay Area Christian

Oct. 8: at Hull-Daisetta*

Oct. 15: at Sabine Pass*

Oct. 22: Evadale*

Oct. 29: at Burkeville*

Nov. 5: High Island*

EVADALE

Aug. 27: Kelly

Sept. 3: at Warren

Sept. 9: at Merryville

Sept. 17: Cushing

Sept. 24: Acadian Christian

Oct. 1: Open

Oct. 8: at High Island*

Oct. 15: Hull-Daisetta*

Oct. 22: at Deweyville*

Oct. 29: at Sabine Pass*

Nov. 5: Burkeville*