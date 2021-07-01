HS football schedules 2021, practice less than five weeks away
Believe it or not. It won’t be long until the 2021 high school football campaign is upon us and hopefully everything will go off as planned, compared to last season when the COVID pandemic and hurricanes played havoc on local schedules.
Orange County schools will crank up their seasons Aug. 27 when Bridge City visits Nederland, Little Cypress-Mauriceville heads to Hamshire-Fannett; West Orange-Stark ventures to Nederland; Orangefield welcomes in Anahuac and Vidor plays host to Silsbee.
Here are the 2021 Golden Triangle Area Football Schedules:
BRIDGE CITY
Aug. 27: at Buna
Sept. 3: Tarkington
Sept. 10: Huffman
Sept. 17: at Anahuac
Sept. 24: Open
Oct. 1: at Hamshire-Fannett*
Oct. 8: Hardin-Jefferson*
Oct. 15: at Silsbee*
Oct. 22: Orangefield*
Oct. 29: at Liberty*
Nov. 5: WO-S*
LITTLE CYPRESS-MAURICEVILLE
Aug. 27: at Hamshire-Fannett
Sept. 3: at WO-S
Sept. 9: at Katy Jordan (Rhodes Stadium)
Sept. 17: Woodville
Sept. 24: Houston Kinkaid
Oct. 1: Open
Oct. 8: at Huffman*
Oct. 15: Vidor*
Oct. 22: at Lumberton*
Oct. 29: Livingston*
Nov. 5: at Splendora*
ORANGEFIELD
Aug. 27: Anahuac
Sept. 3: at Woodville
Sept. 10: Livingston
Sept. 17: at Buna
Sept. 24: Silsbee*
Oct. 1: Open
Oct. 8: at Liberty*
Oct. 15: WO-S*
Oct. 22: at Bridge City*
Oct. 29: Hamshire-Fannett*
Nov. 5: at Hardin-Jefferson*
WEST ORANGE-STARK
Aug. 27: at Nederland
Sept. 3: LC-M
Sept. 10: Jasper
Sept. 17: at Newton
Sept. 24: Hamshire-Fannett*
Oct. 1: at Hardin-Jefferson*
Oct. 8: Silsbee*
Oct. 15: at Orangefield*
Oct. 22: Liberty*
Oct. 29: Open
Nov. 5: at Bridge City*
VIDOR
Aug. 27: Silsbee
Sept. 3: Bellaire Episcopal
Sept. 10: at Brazosport
Sept. 17: Bay City
Sept. 24: Jasper
Oct. 1: Open
Oct. 8: at Splendora*
Oct. 15: at LC-M*
Oct. 22: Livingston*
Oct. 29: at Huffman*
Nov. 5: Lumberton*
WEST BROOK
Aug. 27: at Beaumont United
Sept. 3: Tomball Memorial
Sept. 11: at Houston Lamar
Sept. 17: at Deer Park
Sept. 24: North Shore*
Oct. 1: Open
Oct. 9: at Humble*
Oct. 15: Kingwood*
Oct. 23: at Humble Summer Creek*
Oct. 29: C.E. King*
Nov. 4: at Atascocita*
BEAUMONT UNITED
Aug. 27: at West Brook
Sept. 3: at PN-G
Sept. 10: at Montgomery
Sept. 17: Open
Sept. 23: at Baytown Sterling*
Oct. 1: Galveston Ball*
Oct. 8: Friendswood*
Oct. 15: at Port Arthur Memorial*
Oct. 22: La Porte*
Oct. 29: at Baytown Lee*
Nov. 5: Goose Creek Memorial*
PORT ARTHUR MEMORIAL
Aug. 27: Lancaster (Prairie View A&M)
Sept. 3: Barbers Hill
Sept. 10: at Crosby
Sept. 17: Open
Sept. 24: La Porte*
Oct. 1: at Goose Creek Memorial*
Oct. 8: Galveston Ball*
Oct. 15: Beaumont United*
Oct. 21: at Baytown Lee*
Oct. 29: Baytown Sterling*
Nov. 5: at Friendswood*
NEDERLAND
Aug. 27: WO-S
Sept. 3: at Houston Austin (Barnett)
Sept. 10: Silsbee
Sept. 17: Open
Sept. 24: at PN-G*
Oct. 1: Santa Fe*
Oct. 8: at Texas City*
Oct. 15: at Dayton*
Oct. 22: Barbers Hill*
Oct. 28: at Kingwood Park*
Nov. 5: Crosby*
PORT NECHES-GROVES
Aug. 27: Jasper
Sept. 3: Beaumont United
Sept. 10: at Tomball
Sept. 17: Open
Sept. 24: Nederland*
Oct. 1: at Dayton*
Oct. 8: Barbers Hill*
Oct. 15: at Kingwood Park*
Oct. 22: Crosby*
Oct. 29: Texas City*
Nov. 5: at Santa Fe*
LUMBERTON
Aug. 27: at Houston Waltrip
Sept. 3: at Coldspring
Sept. 10: Baytown Lee
Sept. 17: at East Chambers
Sept. 24: Brazosport
Oct. 1: Open
Oct. 8: Livingston*
Oct. 15: at Huffman*
Oct. 22: LC-M*
Oct. 29: Splendora*
Nov. 5: at Vidor*
JASPER
Aug. 27: at PN-G
Sept. 3: Silsbee
Sept. 10: at WO-S
Sept. 17: Hardin-Jefferson
Sept. 24: at Vidor
Oct. 1: Open
Oct. 8: Rusk*
Oct. 15: at Carthage*
Oct. 22: Shepherd*
Oct. 29: at Center*
Nov. 5: Madisonville*
HAMSHIRE-FANNETT
Aug. 27: LC-M
Sept. 3: Houston Wheatley
Sept. 10: East Chambers
Sept. 17: at Splendora
Sept. 24: at WO-S*
Oct. 1: Bridge City*
Oct. 8: Open
Oct. 15: at Hardin-Jefferson*
Oct. 22: Silsbee*
Oct. 29: at Orangefield*
Nov. 5: Liberty*
HARDIN-JEFFERSON
Aug. 27: at Coldspring
Sept. 3: East Chambers
Sept. 10: Buna
Sept. 17: at Jasper
Sept. 24: at Liberty
Oct. 1: WO-S*
Oct. 8: at Bridge City*
Oct. 15: Hamshire-Fannett*
Oct. 22: Open
Oct. 29: at Silsbee*
Nov. 5: Orangefield*
LIBERTY
Aug. 27: at Huffman
Sept. 3: at Madisonville
Sept. 10: Diboll
Sept. 17: Shepherd
Sept. 24: Hardin-Jefferson*
Oct. 1: at Silsbee*
Oct. 8: Orangefield
Oct. 15: Open
Oct. 22: at WO-S*
Oct. 29: Bridge City*
Nov. 5: at Hamshire-Fannett*
SILSBEE
Aug. 27: at Vidor
Sept. 3: Jasper
Sept. 10: at Nederland
Sept. 17: Pleasant Grove (Nacogdoches HS)
Sept. 24: at Orangefield*
Oct. 1: Liberty*
Oct. 8: at WO-S*
Oct. 15: Bridge City*
Oct. 22: at Hamshire-Fannett*
Oct. 29: Hardin-Jefferson*
Nov. 5: Open
BUNA
Aug. 27: Bridge City
Sept. 3: at Hemphill
Sept. 10: at Hardin-Jefferson
Sept. 17: Orangefield
Sept. 24: Woodville*
Oct. 1: at Tarkington*
Oct. 8: Hardin*
Oct. 15: at East Chambers*
Oct. 22: Anahuac*
Oct. 29: Open
Nov. 5: at Kirbyville*
EAST CHAMBERS
Aug. 26: Rusk (at Jasper)
Sept. 3: at Hardin-Jefferson
Sept. 10: at Hamshire-Fannett
Sept. 17: Lumberton
Sept. 24: Hardin*
Oct. 1: Open
Oct. 8: at Anahuac*
Oct. 15: Buna*
Oct. 22: at Kirbyville*
Oct. 29: Woodville*
Nov. 4: at Tarkington*
KIRBYVILLE
Aug. 27: at Hemphill
Sept. 3: Shepherd
Sept. 10: Newton
Sept. 17: at Grapeland
Sept. 24: Open
Oct. 1: at Woodville*
Oct. 8: Tarkington*
Oct. 15: at Hardin*
Oct. 22: East Chambers*
Oct. 29: at Anahuac*
Nov. 5: Buna*
KOUNTZE
Aug. 27: Hardin
Sept. 3: West Hardin
Sept. 10: KIPP East End
Sept. 17: Kelly
Sept. 24: Newton*
Oct. 1: at Hemphill*
Oct. 8: Corrigan-Camden*
Oct. 15: Open
Oct. 22: at Anderson-Shiro*
Oct. 29: New Waverly*
Nov. 5: at Warren*
NEWTON
Aug. 27: Woodville
Sept. 3: at Diboll
Sept. 10: at Kirbyville
Sept. 17: WO-S
Sept. 24: at Kountze*
Oct. 1: Anderson-Shiro*
Oct. 8: at New Waverly*
Oct. 15: Warren*
Oct. 22: Open
Oct. 29: at Hemphill*
Nov. 5: Corrigan-Camden*
DEWEYVILLE
Aug. 27: at West Hardin
Sept. 3: Cushing
Sept. 10: Colmesneil
Sept. 17: at Warren
Sept. 24: Open
Oct. 1: Bay Area Christian
Oct. 8: at Hull-Daisetta*
Oct. 15: at Sabine Pass*
Oct. 22: Evadale*
Oct. 29: at Burkeville*
Nov. 5: High Island*
EVADALE
Aug. 27: Kelly
Sept. 3: at Warren
Sept. 9: at Merryville
Sept. 17: Cushing
Sept. 24: Acadian Christian
Oct. 1: Open
Oct. 8: at High Island*
Oct. 15: Hull-Daisetta*
Oct. 22: at Deweyville*
Oct. 29: at Sabine Pass*
Nov. 5: Burkeville*