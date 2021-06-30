VIDEO: Lights! Camera! Celebration! Texas Coffee Company Video Documents 100 Years

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Texas Coffee Company is celebrating its 100th Anniversary this summer with a new video of the family company that highlights the history, people, product, and interview vignettes as well as a look to the future.

The montage style video shares insights of the company’s products (TexJoy seasonings and Seaport Coffee), brief profiles of people involved with the operation, and some rare historic photos. Among the nostalgia are photos from the 1920s along with the monumental first ever shipment of coffee into the Port of Beaumont in 1957.

The video includes personal stories and insights from 2nd and 3rd generation family, former and current company presidents, and more. The video can be seen below and on TexJoy’s YouTube channel here.

“We’ve never done a video like this before. It’s our way of documenting and honoring the first 100 years and all of the wonderful people that have helped us get here,” said Joseph Fertitta, President of the Texas Coffee Company.

“That includes the founders, employees throughout the decades, the families, the retailers, and of course—the customers.”

Other short video vignettes will follow on social media with interviews and reflections like the origin story of the company in 1921 and that of the of the signature TexJoy Steak Seasoning in the 1960s.

The videos are just part of what’s coming down the line from the company this summer. A new commemorative TexJoy Steak Seasoning tin will be unveiled soon as well as a new special edition cookbook of family recipes and historic photos.

Consumers can learn more of what’s to come, join in sharing memories, and experience the anniversary by following: facebook.com/TexJoySeasonings as well as Instagram.com/ TexJoySeasonings and instagram.com/ texascoffeecompany

The Texas Coffee Company manufactures and distributes steak seasonings, BBQ spices, Cajun seasonings, fine spices, extracts, and coffees under the brands of TexJoy and Seaport along with other labels, including Saltgrass Steakhouse’s 7 Steak Spice. Since its founding in 1921, Texas Coffee Company is family-owned and headquartered in Beaumont, Texas.