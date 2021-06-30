From new home to new pastor; Church continues to move forward

In November 2019, a congregation small in numbers but large in faith purchased a building and on Sunday, a pastor was installed.

Pastor Dr. Reginald Allen Sr. has served 45 years in ministry.

“My started here the first Sunday in May,” Allen said. “I love the church. The people made me feel at home.”

An installation ceremony is held when a new pastor joins a church as a way for the church to announce to the community of their arrival and introduce them to the community.

“It shows they have received a pastor and moving forward,” Allen explained.

Since he started, the church has formed a music ministry which is continuing to grow.

“We are looking forward to doing great things and steadily moving forward,” Allen said.

Allen, while from Beaumont, is familiar with Orange as his father, late Reverend Roosevelt Allen Sr, pastored in Orange.

Allen preached his first sermon at the age of 11 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church in Beaumont. He went into earned a Doctorate degree in Theology and a honorary Doctorate in Divinity at Jacksonville Theological Seminary in Florida.

He also has an Bachelor degree in Religious Arts in Biblical Studies at Revelation Message Bible College in Jacksonville, Florida.

Allen has served throughout the United States, Asia, and Europe and is a certified instructor by the American Baptist University of the National Baptist Convention USA, according to the pamphlet handed out at the installation service.

His favorite [passage is Psalms 34:1 “I will bless the Lord at all times; His praise shall continually be in my mouth.”

Deacon James Woodrow said, “In two years we went from a temporary building, no church, no pastor. In two years look at what God has done.”

Approximately 150 persons attended the service as deacons from the Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church and Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Beaumont, prayed over Pastor Allen as he took his position as Reverend at the church.