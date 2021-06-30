Dr. Jaime R. Taylor Confirmed President of Lamar University

The Board of Regents of the Texas State University System has confirmed Jaime R. Taylor, Ph.D., as the 16th president of Lamar University. Dr. Taylor was named sole finalist for the position earlier this month after an extensive national search. He will assume office on July 12.

Dr. Taylor has served since 2018 as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. As the university’s chief academic officer, he has led successful initiatives to increase first-year retention and graduation rates and align academic programs with critical community and workforce needs.

He previously served as interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee, where he spent most of his career as a faculty member in the Department of Physics and Astronomy.

Dr. Taylor earned an associate of applied science degree in Industrial Engineering Technology from Nashville State Technical Institute, a bachelor’s degree in Physics and Mathematics from Austin Peay State University, and a master’s degree and Ph.D. in Engineering Science from the University of Tennessee Space Institute.

He succeeds Dr. Ken Evans, who announced his departure earlier this year after eight successful years as LU’s president. Anthem Executive, an executive search firm, assisted TSUS in the Lamar University presidential search process.

Lamar University is a member of the Texas State University System, which consists of seven institutions, including Sam Houston State University (Huntsville, Conroe, The Woodlands), Sul Ross State University (Alpine, Del Rio, Eagle Pass, and Uvalde), Texas State University (San Marcos and Round Rock), Lamar Institute of Technology (Beaumont), Lamar State College Orange, and Lamar State College Port Arthur, serving more than 86,000 students.