Community Briefs 6.30.21

School Supply Drive

Gate City Guild #42 is holding a school supply drive to collect needed supplies for the 2021-2022 school year. Drop off supplies through July 15 at Granger Chevrolet on MacArthur Drive in Orange or at The Orange Leader at 1008 Green Ave. in Orange.

Master Gardeners Training Class

The Orange County Master Gardeners are taking applications for their upcoming initial training class which will be starting in September, 2021, date to be determined. The majority of the classes will be held on Thursday evenings from 6 p.m.-8/8:30 p.m. at the Orange County EXPO Center, 11475 FM 1442, Orangefield. There will be some Saturday classes and field trips during the session. Cost for the class is $150 which will include your training handbook, speaker fees and supplies. Email ocmg1990@gmail.com for your application and more information, check our website https://txmg.org/orange Become a Member tab or our Facebook page Orange County Texas Master Gardeners.

WOCCISD Fish Camp

Calling all incoming WOS Freshmen! Sign up for FISH CAMP today at www.WOCCISD.net Incoming Freshmen get a taste of what High School is all about during Fish Camp! Students must register to attend. $10 per student. The deadline to register July 2nd.

Fish Fry Fundraiser

Gopher Industrial is having a Fish Fry Fundraiser to benefit United Way of Orange County on Friday, July 23. We still start serving at 11 a.m. until we are sold out. It will take place at the Orange Boating Club. Plates are $10 and will include fried fish, beans, potato salad, and hushpuppies. Deliveries are available for preorders of 10 or more. Delivery requests must be made by Friday, July 16. To preorder, contact Kristin at drs@uwoctx.org or 409-883-3591.

Shaun Hallman Benefit

Texas Avenue Market Days on Saturday July 10, will host a benefit for Shaun Hallman from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 1650 Texas Ave in Bridge City.

Save the Date

Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 1st Annual Tim Schossow Memorial Golf Tournament at 7 a.m. on August 30, 2021 at Sunset Grove Golf Course at 2900 West Sunset Drive Orange.

Benefit for Oscar LeBlanc

A benefit for Oscar LeBlanc will be held starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Bluebird Fish Camp. There will be barbecue dinners, live music, a drawing and an auction. For more information, call 443-655-6276.

Back to School Giveaway

Gate City Guild #42 will host a Back to School Giveaway starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 17 at Lions Den Park in Orange. Hotdogs, chips and drinks will be provided by Big Daddy’s Food Truck. Ice cream giveaway from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. by Dime’s Delightful Treats.

Concert at VFW

Britt Godwin will be in concert at the VFW Post #2775 located at North State Hwy. 87 in Orange, a half mile north of Interstate 10, from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. on July 17, 2021. The event is open to the public.

Food Distribution

Orange First Church of the Nazarene, 3810 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Orange is distributing food starting at 11 a.m. until gone on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Community Block Party

Price Funeral Home is hosting a Community Block Party from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 at 1209 Sixth Street in Orange.

Let’s Glow Crazy

Teens Making a Difference is hosting a Back to School Bash Let’s Glow Crazy from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at Riverfront Boardwalk & Pavilion located at 601 Division in Orange. There will be school supply giveaway as well as live music food, door prizes and more activities. Wear bright colors! For more information, contact Nia Lewis at 409-920-1636

Cowboy Church of Orange County Vacation Bible School

Cowboy Church of Orange County’s first Vacation Bible School in their new Children’s Building will be held July 13-14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s theme is “Varmint Hunt.” There will be both indoor and outdoor activities. Lunch and snacks provided. Online enrollment is now open on Facebook page: Cowboy Church of Orange County Children’s Church. This event is free.

Vacation Bible School

First United Methodist Church – Orange (502 N. Sixth Street) invites you to their Vacation Bible School, Rocky Railway. VBS will be June 28th – July 1st. Times are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and we have plans for breakfast to be served from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., furnished by West Orange Cove CISD. VBS is for children age 4 years old to 5th grade. Safety protocols will be followed due to COVID, such as social distancing, hand sanitizers in each room and with each leader, and also cleaning the tables after each rotation. Masks are optional. Activities will include, Bible Story, Music, Crafts, Imagination Station (Science), Games, and Snacks. To register your child please use the online registration: vbspro.events/p/0a4d8b. We are excited to meet your child at Vacation Bible School this summer.

Food Safety Conference

Orange County Environmental Health and Code Compliance and Texas AgriLife Extension Service in Orange County are partnering together to present a free Food Safety Conference 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Orange County Convention & Expo Center, 11475 FM 1442 in Orange. The event will offer Speakers, Continental Breakfast, Lunch, Door Prizes, Vendors as well as Hand’s On Activities, Round Table Talk, Active Shooter Scenarios, Rodent Control, Vent-a-hood Maintenance and Health Department Speakers. Food Handlers Course offered for $20 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Deadline to register July 10, 2020. To register go to: orange.agrilife.org and click on the Registrations link.

Lions Club Charity Carnival

Save the dates for this year’s Orange Lions Club Charity Carnival to be held June 30 – July 3.

Summer Reading Program

The 2021 Summer Reading Program at Orange Public Library is Wednesdays thru July 21 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

BBQ or Fish Fundraiser Dinners

Gate City Guild will hold a fundraiser from 9 a.m. until sold out, on Friday, July 9 at 110 Amaryllis Ave. in Orange. Pick your entrée, leg quarter and link or three pieces fried or baked catfish. Sides are dirty rice, green beans, potato salad, bread, and a drink. Dinners are $10 each. Bake fish is an option if ordered by 9 a.m. Friday. For more information or to preorder, contact Benitris Edwards at 409-330-6730. Proceeds go to the Back to School Fundraiser.

Anger Management Classes

Wells of Agape is holding Anger Management Classes start from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, at Family Worship Center located at 2300 41st Street (Old Bancroft School) in Orange, Texas. Enter on right side of building by Wells of agape sign. (room 35). Go to www.wellsofagape.org click on classes and services, then Anger Management to register. You can pay with the donate button. It is $40 per person (non-refundable). Where it says “write a note” just type the names of who you are paying for and Anger Management class so we will know it is not a donation. You should do this before 1st class. You must attend all 3 classes to receive a certificate of completion.

Southeast Texas Stand Down

Southeast Texas Stand Down is designed to bring a wide range of pre-existing, specialized resources together at one location to help veterans and homeless veterans.

The event is 9 a.m. 2 p.m. on Friday, July 23 at Orange Church of God located at 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.

WO-S Fillies Carwash

WO-S Fillies Carwash Fundraising Event is from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 24 at Weinershnitzel at 2420 MacArthur Drive in Orange.

Breakfast Connection

Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Breakfast Connections at 7:30 a.m., Thursday, August 5 at Lutcher Theater in Orange.

The Not So Newlywed Game

Samaritan Counseling Center of Southeast Texas is hosting The Newlywed Game with a twist. Join us for dinner and drinks as couples try to outwit their opponents at 6 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the Beaumont Event Center located at 700 Crocket Street in Beaumont. To reserve a table, visit: https://tinyurl.com/zuphn48v

Granger 5K

Granger 5K is set for October 9, 2021. The 5K is professionally timed and medals are awarded to the top three finishes by age and gender. Registration begins July 1. All proceeds to benefit The United Way of Orange County. To register visit granger5k.com