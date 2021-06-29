WO-S fills up five head coaching spots

WEST ORANGE – West Orange-Stark has been busy of late, filling in five vacancies in head coaching positions in several sports.

WO-S Athletic Director Cornel Thompson confirmed the final and fifth head coaching position as the Mustangs hired Chris Castille, who was an assistant at Port Arthur Memorial, to become the new Mustang head basketball coach. He will take over for D.J. Wilson, who is now an assistant for the Hardin-Jefferson boys basketball program.

Jimesha Proctor has been named the new Lady Mustang head basketball coach. She will take over for Michael Bethea, who is now the head boys basketball coach at Evadale High School.

Sheraden Starnes is now the Lady Mustang head volleyball coach after a stint at Maynor. She takes over for Michael Trahan, who has went into private business.

Matt Robertson will take over the Lady Mustang softball program after being an assistant. He takes over for Tiffany McFatter, who is now at the Orangefield Junior High.

Ed Dyer, the Mustangs’ football offensive coordinator, will now be the head coach of Mustang Powerlifting. He replaces Justin Trahan, who is now an assistant coach at Port Arthur Memorial.