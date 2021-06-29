Wendell Tilley named INVISTA Orange site manager

Wendell Tilley has been named INVISTA Orange site manager. Prior to this new role, he served as the site’s Director of Asset Performance/Reliability Technology.

“Wendell’s extensive experience in operations and management has him well prepared to lead the Orange site as we continuously improve on the manufacturing of our nylon intermediates,” said Bill King, vice president of Operations, North America.

Tilley has held various roles in operations in his more than 29 years with INVISTA Orange, including Field Services Manager and Maintenance Manager.

“I’m excited to lead the INVISTA Orange site,” said Tilley. “I look forward to working with the team to advance our vision of transformation and continue our commitment to operations excellence, safety, and environmental excellence.”

Tilley replaces Chris Brittain, who has accepted a new role with INVISTA as site manager of the Victoria, Texas site.