Orange Police Beat 6.28.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from June 28, 2021:

Theft at the 600 block of Knox Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage North State Hwy. 87 and MLK

Assault at the 1300 block of 3 rd Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Bob Hall and Interstate 10

Theft at the 300 block of Pine Ave

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of 16 th Street

Street Damaged property at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department