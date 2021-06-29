expand
June 29, 2021

Orange Police Beat 6.28.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:14 am Tuesday, June 29, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from June 28, 2021:

  • Theft at the 600 block of Knox Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage North State Hwy. 87 and MLK
  • Assault at the 1300 block of 3rd Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Bob Hall and Interstate 10
  • Theft at the 300 block of Pine Ave
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of 16th Street
  • Damaged property at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

