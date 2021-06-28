Orange Police Beat 6.25-6.27.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from June 25 – June 27, 2021:

Friday, June 25

Warrant service at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Burglary at the 1300 block of West Front Ave

Assault at the 500 block of Knox

Theft at the 2000 block of Interstate 10

Missing person at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Womack and North Lutcher

Saturday, June 26

Stolen vehicle at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road

Sexual offense in the Orange Area

Burglary at the 400 block of Strickland Drive

Warrant service at the 2500 block of Allie Payne Road

Stolen vehicle at the 100 block of College Street

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Sunset and 28 th

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Barkins and 16 th

Warrant service at the 2300 block of Pacific Street

Warrant service at the 1500 block of 37th Street

Sunday, June 27

Theft at the 500 block of Bilbo Street

Assist West Orange at the 700 block of Newton

Burglary at the 2600 block of Lutcher Drive

Miscellaneous incidents at the 900 block of Park Ave.

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department