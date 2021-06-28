Man Who Sold Murder Weapon Pleads Guilty to Federal Firearms Charge

A Wichita Falls man who sold a weapon to a murderer has been convicted of a gun crime, announced Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah.

Devin DeAndre Mullins, 21, pleaded guilty on Friday to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, Mr. Mullins – who had been convicted of felony robbery in 2018 – admitted that he possessed a lime green 9mm Keltec pistol, which he later sold to a man named Gage Gillentine. Shortly thereafter, Mr. Gillentine used that gun to fatally shoot his girlfriend, 19-year-old Klowie Moore, inside a hotel room in Graham, Texas.

The pistol used in the murder, seized at the scene of the crime, matched photographs of a pistol Mr. Mullins posted to his social media accounts.

In a text message to a friend a few weeks before the murder, Mr. Mullins stated “Fin sell a pistol.” The following day, Mr. Gillentine messaged Mr. Mullins, “yo can bring that gun rn.”

In a noncustodial interview after the murder, Mr. Gillentine admitted to law enforcement that he purchased the murder weapon from Mr. Mullins.

Mr. Mullins now faces up to 10 years in federal prison. (Mr. Gillentine has been charged by the state in connection to the killing.)

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the Texas Rangers conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Graham Police Department and the Young County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rob Boudreau is prosecuting the federal case against Mr. Mullins.

The case was brought under Project Guardian, the Justice Department’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.