Jazz at the Lake Returns to the Downtown Event Centre featuring Dean James

The City of Beaumont’s Jazz at the Lake series returns with the legendary Dean James and performances by Jake Hollier and Friends on Thursday, July 22 at the Downtown Event Centre.

Dean James, recording artist and saxophonist, plays with a unique blend of Smooth Jazz, R&B, Latin and Popular music that sets apart his own signature style and sound in the jazz genre. James is sure to reach the masses drawing his audience closer and guaranteed to pull at their heartstrings with the sultry, soulful & smooth sound of his Alto & Soprano sax.

“After having lived through this pandemic, I think everyone is as excited to hear live music again, as much as I’m looking forward to getting back on stage,” said Dean James.

In addition to live jazz, there will be concessions for sale and beer samplings. This event is free and open to the public and has been created to offer a networking opportunity for downtown professionals and individuals who are interested in viewing the Event Centre and Lake which have become the anchor of activity in Downtown Beaumont and the perfect backdrop for live, local music.