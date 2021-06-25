Orange Police Beat 6.24.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from June 24, 2021:

Miscellaneous incidents at the 8000 block of MLK JR Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Ruby and Butler

Cruelty towards a child was reported to the Orange Police Department

Assault at the 400 block of 43 rd Street

Street Assault at the 1600 block of 14 th Street

Street Warrant at the 2600 block of 8 th Street

Street Controlled substance at the 1800 block of Church Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department