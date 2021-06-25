Orange Police Beat 6.24.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from June 24, 2021:
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 8000 block of MLK JR Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Ruby and Butler
- Cruelty towards a child was reported to the Orange Police Department
- Assault at the 400 block of 43rd Street
- Assault at the 1600 block of 14th Street
- Warrant at the 2600 block of 8th Street
- Controlled substance at the 1800 block of Church Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department