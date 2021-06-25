Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 6.14-6.20.21

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from June 14 – June 20, 2021:

Monday, June 14

Disturbance at the 6000 block of Queens Court in Orange

Tuesday, June 15

Assault at the 300 block of Greathouse in Vidor

Burglary at the 400 block of Boone Road in Vidor

Theft at the 24000 block of Interstate 10 in Rose City

Sex offender verification on Simmons Road in Vidor

Burglary at the 9400 block of Andy Lane in Orange

Sexual assault in the Vidor area

Missing person at the 3700 block of Windy Lane in Orange

Disturbance at the 2800 block of Patillo Road in Orange

Wednesday, June 16

Animal bite at the 7000 block of Chauncy Street in Orange

Threats at the 12000 block of Sam Rayburn Blvd om Orange

Traffic stop on Butler Road in Vidor. All three occupants were arrested for pending criminal charges

Thursday, June 17

Stolen vehicle at the 8000 block of Wade Road in Orange

Friday, June 18

Disturbance at the 7000 block of Cohenhour Road in Orange

Suspicious person at the 5600 block of Main Street in Vidor.

Saturday, June 19

Stolen vehicle at the 7900 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange

Theft at the 2800 block of Dennis Lane in Orange

Suspicious vehicle on Flamingo Street in Rose City

Sexual assault of a child in the Orange area

Assault at the 2400 block of Main Street in Vidor

Suspicious person at the 1300 block of Lawrence Road in Orange

Sunday, June 20

Burglary on State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Disturbance at the 9400 block of Skeeter Drive in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office