Louisiana’s revenue secretary elected president of national tax administrators’ association

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Department of Revenue Secretary Kimberly J. Lewis has been elected to lead the Federation of Tax Administrators (FTA), a national association of state and local tax authorities. The FTA Board of Trustees voted on her appointment as 2021-2022 board president at its annual meeting on Friday, June 25.

“I am excited for this opportunity to lead FTA through the next year as tax administrators around the country adjust to dramatic changes in the economy at the national, state and local levels,” Lewis said.

FTA membership includes representatives from taxation and revenue agencies in all 50 states and several large cities. The group’s mission is to improve the quality of state tax administration through research, training and interagency cooperation. Lewis served as an FTA vice president during the 2020-2021 term.

“To rise through the officer ranks to become a board president requires active leadership and an even greater depth of experience, not only in running a tax agency but in guiding the association,” FTA Executive Director Mary Pearson said. “Those who work with tax administration, whether on the government side or the taxpayer side, view the FTA Board president as a representative of the best in our unique industry.”

During the 2016-2017 term, Lewis led the Southeastern Association of Tax Administrators (SEATA), a regional subsidiary of the FTA.