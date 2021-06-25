Free Virtual Fatherhood Workshop Offered June 29 from Buckner

Hosted by daddy blogger Dion Chavis and presented by Buckner Fatherhood EFFECT, the free class will offer fatherhood education and best practices from 1 pm to 3 pm.

BEAUMONT, Texas – Buckner Southeast Texas is hosting a free virtual workshop and training on fatherhood this Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The class will be hosted by Dion Chavis, a popular speaker, author, and daddy blogger. It is presented by nonprofit Buckner as part of its program Fatherhood EFFECT.

Buckner Fatherhood EFFECT is a program where fathers learn to connect better with their children. “We believe in the importance of fathers in the lives of their children,” said Jada Kamp, the Buckner fatherhood support coordinator. “It is our hope to effectively support and engage local dads in Southeast Texas through a blend of the 24/7 Dad® and Parents as Teachers® curriculums.”

The objectives of the virtual workshop include demonstrating best practices for fatherhood engagement and retention; building bridges between fathers and service providers; understanding the importance of responsible parenting, empathy, and mindfulness.

“We believe fathers want to be the best dads they can be, and this free workshop is a great way to take the first step,” said Kamp.

Registration is still open for the virtual workshop. To register, email JKamp@Buckner.org or call Jada Kamp at (409) 730-5082.

According to recent research conducted by University of Texas at Austin through the Child & Family Research Partnership, children who grow up with involved fathers are two times more likely to go to college and find stable employment after high school. Additionally, children who grow up with involved fathers are 75% less likely to have a teen birth and 80% less likely to spend time in jail.

Buckner International and Buckner Southeast Texas offer multiple programs to strengthen families, improve parenting skills, and reduce the factors contributing to children being removed from their homes. These programs include Buckner Project HOPES, Buckner Family and Youth Success (FAYS), and Buckner Fatherhood EFFECT. All the programs are free.