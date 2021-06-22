Orange Police Beat 6.21.21
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from June 21, 2021:
- Warrant service at the 3700 block of State Hwy. 62
- Assault at the 200 block of Border Street
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
- Public intoxication at the 600 block of Camellia Ave
- Fraud at the 1600 block of 16th Street
- Civil problem at the 1200 block of Palm Drive
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department