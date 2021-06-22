expand
June 22, 2021

Orange Police Beat 6.21.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:37 am Tuesday, June 22, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from June 21, 2021:

  • Warrant service at the 3700 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Assault at the 200 block of Border Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
  • Public intoxication at the 600 block of Camellia Ave
  • Fraud at the 1600 block of 16th Street
  • Civil problem at the 1200 block of Palm Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

