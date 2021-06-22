Orange Police Beat 6.21.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from June 21, 2021:

Warrant service at the 3700 block of State Hwy. 62

Assault at the 200 block of Border Street

Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10

Public intoxication at the 600 block of Camellia Ave

Fraud at the 1600 block of 16 th Street

Street Civil problem at the 1200 block of Palm Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department