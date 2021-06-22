Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 6.7-6.13.21

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from June 7 -June 13, 2021:

Monday, June 7

Welfare concern at the intersection of State Hwy. 62 and Foxtrot in Orange

Disturbance at Caribou Drive in Orange

Burglary at the 16000 block of Farm to Market 1442 in Orange

Burglary at the 3500 block of Old Peveto Road in Orange

Tuesday, June 8

Theft on Farm to Market Road in 1130 in Orange

Disturbance at the 3200 block of Stuart Drive in Orange.

Wednesday, June 9

Disturbance at the 4200 block of Buccaneer in Vidor

Animal bite at the 700 block of Poplar Road in Vidor

Warrant at the Orange County Probation Department for an outstanding warrant

Stolen vehicle reported to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office lobby

Assault at the 2000 block of Foreman Road in Orange

Disturbance at the 500 block of Chapman Lane in Orange

Sexual assault of a child in the Vidor area

Animal bite at the 5000 block of Lyre Street in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 100 block of Apple Pie Ridge in Vidor

Thursday, June 10

Assault at the 3200 block of Stuart Drive in Orange

Traffic stop at the 5400 block of Farm to Market Road in Vidor

Fraud on Lamurel Willey Road in Orange

Fraud on State Hwy. 12 in Orange

Assault at the 12000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange

Orange County Sheriff’s Office assisted Beaumont, Vidor and Orange Police Departments with an active pursuit

Disturbance at the 2000 block of West Roundbunch Road in Orange

Traffic stop at the 5600 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. Driver was arrested for pending criminal charges

Friday, June 11

Suspicious circumstances at the 13000 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange.

Stolen vehicle at the 7300 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange

Burglary at the 1000 block of Henry Street in Vidor

Saturday, June 12

Disturbance at the 4400 block of Old Hwy. 87 in Orange

Found property at the 100 block of Farm to Market 1131 in Vidor.

Animal bite at the 3000 block of Farm to Market Road 3247 in Orange

Disturbance at the 300 block of Greathouose Road in Vidor

Disturbance at the 15000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor

Sunday, June 13

Traffic stop at the intersection of Farm to Market Road 1131 and 105 in Vidor

Stolen vehicle at the 500 block of Allie Payne Road in Orange

Burglary at the 2700 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 4400 block of Main in Vidor

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office