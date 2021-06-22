Newton County Sheriff’s Report 6.22.21

Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 63 calls to service last week from June 13th, 2021 to June 20th, 2021. We currently have 22 inmates in the following Jails, 9 housed in Newton, 13 housed in Jasper. Last week there were 12 individuals booked into the Jail.

Call: Harassment, Extra Patrol

Burkeville: Trespassing

Deweyville: Theft, 4-Wheeler Call, Trespassing, Suspicious Activity, Extra Patrol

Burkeville: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (UUMV),

Buna – Hwy 62: Cruelty to Animals

Toledo Bend: Follow-up/Case Inquiry, Extra Patrol

Buckhorn: Animal Nuisance (i.e., Dogs attacking Cows)

Trout Creek: Reckless Driver,

Bon Wier: Trespassing

Burkeville: Burglary, Extra Patrol

Pine Grove: Burglary

Newton (Unincorporated Limits): Burglary

Stay safe out there and remember call the Sheriff’s Office to report suspicious or alarming activities that you may observe. Please remember, “if you see something, say something.”