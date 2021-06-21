Vinton man indicted for stealing vehicle

Joshua Trevino was indicted by the Jefferson County Grand Jury on Wednesday for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony.

As a woman was assisting her disabled brother from her vehicle in Beaumont, a man jumped into the vehicle and drove off.

A woman reported to Beaumont Police Department that a man drove off with her vehicle at 3:45 p.m. on May 14, 2021 at the 1900 block of Interstate 10, according documents from the Grand Jury. She told an officer she had parked her car and left it running as she unloaded her brother from the vehicle.

A man, identified as Joshua Trevino, of Vinton, LA, drove off in the vehicle and was later located by family in the area of Concord and Treadway. Citizens detained him until police arrived and placed him under arrest.

