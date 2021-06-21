Orange Police Beat 6.18-6.20.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from June 18 – June 20, 2021:

Friday, June 18

Warrant service at South Lutcher at Bob Hall Road

Stolen vehicle at the 700 block of 10 th Street

Street Found property at the 600 block of 9 th Street

Street Warrant at the 1700 block of Robin Ave

Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Stolen vehicle at the 2200 block of 20 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Strickland Drive and MLK

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage vat State Hwy 62 north of Farm to Market Road 1078

Theft at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive

Controlled substance at the 1600 block of 16th Street

Saturday, June 19

Warrant service at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown

Controlled substance at Park and Snake Road

Theft at the 3100 block of 20 th Street

Street Driving under the influence of drugs at the 3700 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 7 th and Green

and Green Public intoxication at the 1400 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 300 block of Lutcher Drive

Assist other agency at the 2800 block of Western

Sunday, June 20

Damaged property at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive

Burglary at the 2500 block of Park Ave

Stolen vehicle at the 800 block of 3 rd Street

Street Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Runaway juvenile at on Circle P

Public intoxication at the 1400 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 4000 block of Beverly Ave

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department