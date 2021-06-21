Orange County marriage licenses issued 6.14-6.18.21

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of June 14 – June 18, 2021:

Jonathan A. Droddy and Crystal M. Dailey

Zachary M. McCune and Connie C. Voshell Cooper

Shaquille A. Freeman and Shavonna M. Eason

David C. Eaves and Judith B. Cartlidge

Markeith L. Papilion and Otisa V. Davenport

Travis C. Hudson, Jr. and Angela C. Cline

Micah L. Unruh and Autumn L. McGough

Brandon S. Desormeaux and Rebecca G. Asher

Kamron G.J Vincent and Olivia F. Watson

Kolbie R. Humble and Kameron L. Cuniff

Terry L. Daley and Josephine C. Giannola

James A. Smith and Tammy J. Willis