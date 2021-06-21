BCISD has Advanced Threat Assessment Training

Bridge City ISD has been given the opportunity to host the Advanced Threat Assessment Training with Texas State Safety Center. Teams from all campuses participated in an Advanced School Behavior Threat Assessment training today. The Advanced School Behavioral Threat Assessment Training leads participants through multiple tabletop exercises on different fact patterns, providing participants the opportunity to handle threat cases from start to finish, iron out their roles and responsibilities, and hone their procedures and decision-making, all with continuous trainer feedback. In addition to multiple tabletop exercises advanced training also includes common problems and solutions in implementing school threat assessment programs. We are so thankful our teams had the opportunity to participate in this amazing training!