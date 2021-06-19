Vidor Police Beat 6.9-6.15.21

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from June 9 – June 15, 2021:

Wednesday, June 9

Warrant service at the 863 mile marker Interstate 10 West

Miscellaneous incidents at the 800 block of Lynn Street

Warrant service at the 100 block of Orange

Warrant service at the 3600 block of South Main

Thursday, June 10

Warrant service at the 863 mile marker Interstate 10 West

Failure to register as a sex offender at the 600 block of East Railroad Ave

Assist other agency at Interstate 10 eastbound at Farm to Market Riad 1135

Robbery at the 500 block of Ivy Lane

Saturday, June 12

Damaged property at the 20800 block of Interstate 10

Assist other agency at the 600 block of Old Hwy 90 west

Monday, June 14

Miscellaneous incidents at 400 block of Highland Street

Criminal traffic violation at the 400 block of North Main Street

Hit and run resulting in injury at the 20800 block of Interstate 10

Theft at the 800 block of North Main Street

Tuesday, June 15

Hit and run resulting in property damage at the Freeway and Old Hwy. 90

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department