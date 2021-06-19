Vidor Police Beat 6.9-6.15.21
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from June 9 – June 15, 2021:
Wednesday, June 9
- Warrant service at the 863 mile marker Interstate 10 West
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 800 block of Lynn Street
- Warrant service at the 100 block of Orange
- Warrant service at the 3600 block of South Main
Thursday, June 10
- Warrant service at the 863 mile marker Interstate 10 West
- Failure to register as a sex offender at the 600 block of East Railroad Ave
- Assist other agency at Interstate 10 eastbound at Farm to Market Riad 1135
- Robbery at the 500 block of Ivy Lane
Saturday, June 12
- Damaged property at the 20800 block of Interstate 10
- Assist other agency at the 600 block of Old Hwy 90 west
Monday, June 14
- Miscellaneous incidents at 400 block of Highland Street
- Criminal traffic violation at the 400 block of North Main Street
- Hit and run resulting in injury at the 20800 block of Interstate 10
- Theft at the 800 block of North Main Street
Tuesday, June 15
- Hit and run resulting in property damage at the Freeway and Old Hwy. 90
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department